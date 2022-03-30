Strong storms and howling winds Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! It is a First Alert Weather Day today as we are tracking a line of strong and potentially severe thunderstorms that will be moving through the ArkLaTex as we go through the morning hours today. While all threats are possible, strong winds without question will be the biggest concern as these storms move through the region today. After the storms clear out we are tracking generally quiet weather to wrap up the week with temperatures in the 70s. This weekend is trending drier with showers that were possible Saturday morning looking less and less likely. Really our next major chance for rain and thunderstorms won’t come until next Tuesday when we are watching another storm system that could impact the ArkLaTex.

We are tracking strong and severe weather on the way for the ArkLaTex as we go through the morning hours Wednesday. (KSLA News 12)

But as you are waking up this morning we are tracking a line of strong thunderstorms that will be moving from Central Texas through the ArkLaTex as we go through the morning hours. These storms are at their weakest right now and should get stronger as they move through the viewing area with the eastern third of the region likely to see the strongest storms later this morning. In terms of severe weather potential the biggest concern is for straight-line winds along with a possible spin-up tornado across Northwest Louisiana. Even if you don’t see severe weather, gusty winds over 50 MPH look likely out ahead of the storms.

The storms should clear out of the region by the early afternoon hours, and we should see some sunshine and upper 70s this afternoon before we get to the evening hours. Please make sure you stay weather aware today.

As we go through the rest of the week we are tracking sunny weather as well as comfortable conditions across the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will be cooler behind the front Thursday, but high temperatures should be able to make it into the low 70s during the afternoon hours. Friday will be warmer with mid and upper 70s likely across the region with mostly sunny skies.

Your weekend forecast continues to improve for the region. While we were concerned earlier in the week that we could have to deal with some rain and storms Saturday morning that is increasingly looking unlikely for the region with only a couple of spot showers in the morning followed by sunshine in the afternoon. Due to the drier weather expected your weekend forecast highs are trending up with upper 70s and low 80s likely both Saturday and Sunday. Our next chance for significant wet weather will come Tuesday as we watch for another potential storm system to roll through the central part of the country.

In the meantime, please make sure you have a way to get alerts today! Have a great and safe Wednesday!

