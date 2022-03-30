Getting Answers
Storm causes wind damage to properties north of Tyler

Smith County storm damage
By Sariah Bonds and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Strong storms moved through East Texas Wednesday morning and left some damage behind.

Fence blown over
Fence blown over((Source: KLTV))

In the 7800 block of Highway 110 north, just northwest of Tyler, a fence was blown over at a property The roof of a shed was also blown off at the same property. A large tree was also uprooted.

WEBXTRA: Storm causes wind damage to properties north of Tyler

Off US 69 in Rusk, power poles were seen leaning over following the storms.

Leaning power poles in Rusk
Leaning power poles in Rusk((Source: KLTV))

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

SPD investigating motorcycle wreck on Youree Drive

