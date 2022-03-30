Getting Answers
State Fire Marshal warns about open burning; multiple deaths reported

By Alex Onken
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning is warning Louisianans about the dangers of open burning.

A total of four deaths are attributed to open burning accidents in 2022 — including two in the ArkLaTex.

Below is information from the La. State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) regarding the deaths in Sarepta and Anacoco:

The most recent tragedy occurred on Monday, March 28 in Sarepta. Around 2 p.m., firefighters were called to the 200 block of Wilton Road in response to a large grass fire. A 911 caller reported her 80-year-old neighbor’s burn pile spreading to another property and the man could not be located. Firefighters later found the man’s burned body on the neighboring property with evidence he had been attempting to stop the spread of the fire.

And back on the morning of January 31, SFM deputies responded to the 1000 block of Good Hope Road in Anacoco. Firefighters learned a 78-year-old man was clearing his property with his son when the burn pile they lit began spreading. During the efforts to contain the fire, the older man went missing. Tragically, a relative later discovered his body still covered in flames.

La. State Fire Marshal's Office

Other incidents took place in New Iberia (on March 28, as well) and in Topsy (an area just north of Lake Charles).

Browning reminds anyone burning brush outdoors that smoke from fire can overtake anyone not practicing safe burning practices.

“Conducting open burning is a dangerous practice, no matter how frequently you do it, and it requires multiple safety steps to be taken every single time,” Browning added.

When performing an open burn, below are tips from the SFM’s office:

  • Make sure weather conditions, including wind speed and direction, are safe for burning
  • Establish a burn pile at least 75 feet from any structures
  • Create a 5-foot wet control line around the area
  • Avoid the use of flammable liquids to ignite a burn pile
  • Remain vigilant over the fire with a water source nearby at all times
  • Alert a loved one or neighbor of your activities or conduct them with help
  • If the fire does get out of control, call 911

Anyone performing an open burn should always remain aware and compliant with local restrictions and follow the La. Department of Environmental Quality’s guidance on legal burning materials which can be found at deq.louisiana.org.

