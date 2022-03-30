SPD investigating motorcycle wreck on Youree Drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - First responders are on the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle.

The incident occurred at around 5:53 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, on Youree Drive and India Drive.

Details on the crash are slim at this time, however, it is confirmed a coroner vehicle is on the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.