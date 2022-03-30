SPD investigating motorcycle wreck on Youree Drive
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - First responders are on the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle.
The incident occurred at around 5:53 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, on Youree Drive and India Drive.
Details on the crash are slim at this time, however, it is confirmed a coroner vehicle is on the scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
