Shreveport doctor, Texas mother speak out about transgender rights amid conflict in Texas

TEXAS (KSLA) - It’s been a battle in Texas over transgender rights. KSLA talked to a Shreveport doctor and a Texas mother of a transgender child.

This comes after Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate parents of children who are “subjected to these abusive gender-transitioning procedures.” In that order, the governor called these procedures “child abuse.” That order is currently on hold, since District Judge Amy Clark Meachum issued an injunction.

Medical professionals or teachers were required to report any of this abuse, as well.

“This is criminalizing the health care personnel who just care about the child’s well-being. It’s criminalizing a parent - in this time, where hate towards trans people are rising - who are courageous enough to stand up for the welfare of their child,” Dr. Tiffany Najberg said.

Najberg is a transgender physician at UrgentEMS in Shreveport. Among other things, Najberg also sees transgender patients. KSLA asked her about the safety of gender-affirming care.

“The standard of care is that surgery is not done on people under 18, except in extraordinary circumstances, in which every single person is in agreement.”

She said people under the age of 16 generally only have access to puberty-blocking medication.

“I don’t think people are really understanding the gravity of what’s being done there,” Najberg said.

KSLA also spoke with a Texas mother who has a transgender child, a 9-year-old daughter.

“As a parent, this wasn’t a journey that I would have prayed for for my daughter. But it’s a path I am so proud to take with her, because this is her path to living her authentic life,” Mary said.

For safety reasons, we are choosing to conceal both her and her daughter’s names. For the purposes of this story, we will call the mother Mary.

“There are so many ways we’re different. This is just another way to be different.,” Mary said.

She said she is fearful but wants to do more in the community to help people understand.

Clark Meachum scheduled a trial over Abbott’s order, set to start July 11.

