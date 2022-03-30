Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Police issue warning after 2-year-old ingests THC-laced gummies

Deputies with the Oconee Sheriff’s Office, near the South Carolina-Georgia border, said a...
Deputies with the Oconee Sheriff’s Office, near the South Carolina-Georgia border, said a 2-year-old child had to be recently treated at a local hospital after consuming such a gummy (WHNS)(Special Operations Bureau)
By Amanda Shaw and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - After several incidents, authorities in South Carolina are warning parents about the dangers of children ingesting THC-laced gummies.

WHNS reports deputies with the Oconee Sheriff’s Office, near the South Carolina-Georgia border, said a 2-year-old child had to be recently treated at a local hospital after consuming such a gummy.

And in separate incidents, a 14-year-old received medical treatment, and a 15-year-old was reported as being paranoid and talkative after eating a THC-laced gummy, according to the sheriff’s office.

Narcotics agents in Oconee County said minors could legally purchase these gummies if they contain less than 0.30 percent THC, with several available online.

But the sheriff’s office said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is finding that more than half of the products tested contain a level of THC above the legal limit.

“This, unfortunately, is an unintended consequence of our state legalizing hemp,” said Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw. “There are no current regulations concerning these products. Law enforcement has to pay hundreds of dollars per test to have a private lab test the THC level in these products due to the state crime lab not being able to test THC levels in these types of products. Due to the lack of regulations, one gummy can have a much higher percentage of THC than another one in the same bag.”

The sheriff said his narcotics agents also see the varying THC levels in vapes sold as hemp.

“We wanted to send this alert out to parents and guardians so they can be aware of these products to make sure that their children do not have them in their possession,” Crenshaw said. “I also ask business owners to consider removing these products from their stores that can cause children to become ill.”

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bossier City police have arrested a man on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with...
Bossier City man accused of killing his wife
Body found during house demolition
A man was shot multiple times during the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
Man shot multiple times shows up at hospital
BOOKED: James Coday Johnston, 37, of Mansfield, one count of domestic abuse battery by...
DeSoto School Board member jailed
According to Caddo Parish dispatch records, the Shreveport Police Department was called out for...
Shots fired by officer during follow-up investigation of ‘rolling shootout’

Latest News

Fatal Shooting Graphic
Father fatally shoots son, who was armed during confrontation, St. Charles sheriff says
Shreveport doctor, Texas mother speak out about transgender rights amid conflict in Texas
Traffic still backed up on I-20 W after fiery wreck
Traffic still backed up on I-20 W after fiery wreck
Stage 2 colorectal cancer survivor shares story
Stage 2 colorectal cancer survivor shares story
Man dead, another injured in multi-vehicle wreck
Man dead, another injured in multi-vehicle wreck