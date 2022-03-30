New bill could increase supplemental pay for first responders

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A bill that could put more money in the hands of Louisiana first responders is one step closer to passing through the state’s Senate.

It’s listed as “pending Senate final passage” on the legislature’s website. The bill says these first responders would receive $600 in supplemental pay. That’s $100 more than what they currently receive.

“Anytime a raise is given, we appreciate it. But we understand what we do is from the heart. As of right now, we’re losing a lot of our firefighters at an alarming rate. I know it’s happening on the police side, also. We’re losing them to east Texas, they’re paying them a lot more than we are in Louisiana,” said Clarence Reese with the Shreveport Fire Department.

The first responders would receive the money once they’ve served their department for at least one year.

