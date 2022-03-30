Louisiana officials react to override of Gov. Edward’s veto on redistricting maps

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Many were not surprised by the decision to override Gov. John Bel Edwards’ initial veto on redistricting maps.

Each chamber needed two-thirds of the majority.

The House of Representatives needed 70 votes. Seventy-two representatives voted in favor of the override, including six northwest La. lawmakers. Thirty-one representatives voted against the override, including Rep. Cedric Glover and Rep. Kenny Cox. One representative was marked absent.

Twenty-seven senators voted in favor of the override that required 26 votes. Four northwest La. senators voted in favor, including Sen. Barry Milligan and Sen. Barrow Peacock. No one from the ArkLaTex voted against the decision, but Sen. Tarver was marked absent.

Much of the back-and-forth revolves around the increase in the Black population across the state. Some argue, including the governor, that the proposed maps do not properly reflect this change.

“The census clearly showed an increase in minority populations and a decrease in the white population. Our maps should reflect that -- they have to reflect that, according to the voting rights act. So, that map that was passed, the governor vetoed is legal. It violates the voting rights act,” said Peter Robins-Brown, executive director of Louisiana Progress.

“The will of the legislature is clear, today is a conversation about separation of powers. We are the legislative branch. We were tasked with doing redistricting - specifically Congress in this case. The Voting Rights Act is federal law and is not Louisiana constitution. That’s why we’re here today,” said Rep. John Stefanski.

Now that lawmakers have overturned Edwards’ veto, experts say it’s becoming more likely that this redistricting battle will continue in court.

