Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Law firm for indicted Van Zandt County sheriff says allegations ‘baseless’

Sheriff Steve Hendrix
Sheriff Steve Hendrix(Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office FB)
By Gary Bass
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An attorney for Van Zandt County Sheriff Steve Hendrix has said that his client did not make any false statements regarding former Chief Deputy Craig Shelton.

“Despite recent media reports and other comments made publicly no false statement was made during or since the inception of the investigation into the alleged misconduct of Mr. Shelton,” a press release from Biggs and Greendale Law stated. “The Van Zandt County sheriff has been and will continue to be fully cooperative with any state or federal investigators who seek to acquire information related to this alleged misconduct.”

The press release came in the wake of the indictment for making a false statement to a peace officer handed down by a Van Zandt County grand jury. The allegations stemmed from Hendrix’s account of events that resulted in Shelton’s resignation.

“We believe the charges brought in this indictment are baseless, and the sheriff looks forward to defending the allegations in court. Due to the ongoing nature of a criminal prosecution, the sheriff and his representatives cannot make any further comment on this matter.”

The press release also stated that Hendrix is “extremely grateful” for the outpouring of support he has received and asks for the public’s patience until the matter can be resolved in court.

On Friday, the Van Zandt grand jury indicted Hendrix, Chief Deputy Jerry Wood, and Blake Snell.

According to a statement from District Attorney Tonda Curry, her office received written evidence of an incident of excessive use of force against an inmate in November. A Texas Rangers investigation began in December.

On Jan. 10, then-Chief Deputy Craig Shelton admitted he had struck a handcuffed individual in the face without justification.

“Once the Rangers’ investigation was completed there was probable cause to believe that other officers at the Sheriff’s Department had witnessed the incident but were not truthful when interviewed by the Ranger,” Curry said. “With this information, I determined that the appropriate course of action was to bring in a Special Prosecutor.”

The three are charged with Class B misdemeanor false statement to a peace officer.

Previous stories: Van Zandt County sheriff, 2 others in office indicted

Texas Rangers investigating excessive force allegation against Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office, DA confirms

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was reportedly found shot dead at the Foxborough Cove Apartments on Pines Road Tuesday,...
Man found dead in car at Foxborough Cove Apartments
A man was shot multiple times during the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
Man shot multiple times shows up at hospital
Firefighters work to put out flames after 2 big rigs catch on fire.
2 semi-trucks catch fire after wreck near La./Texas state line
Baby Truett Lee Banks was taken to CarolinaEast after being born at a Handy Mart gas station
Family says they were turned away from hospital, baby born at gas station
Source: Henderson County Sheriff's Office
6 Athens residents accused of torturing woman they met online

Latest News

Engine 8, Queensborough, Shreveport Fire Department
New bill could increase supplemental pay for first responders
A father in St. Charles Parish fatally shot his son Tuesday after a tense confrontation in...
Father fatally shoots son, who was armed during confrontation, St. Charles sheriff says
Gov. John Bel Edwards is joined by some Democrats in the Louisiana Legislature when he talked...
Gov. Edwards speaks after House, Senate override veto on redistricting maps
A tree fell on a house in Natchitoches Parish during severe weather Wednesday, March 30, 2022,...
Tree crashes through house in Natchitoches Parish, narrowly missing baby asleep in bedroom
Wayde Land, 38 (left), and Michael Olson, 30 (right)
2 inmates captured after escape from Bowie County Jail Annex; 1 inmate fatally shot