Law firm for indicted Van Zandt County sheriff says allegations ‘baseless’

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An attorney for Van Zandt County Sheriff Steve Hendrix has said that his client did not make any false statements regarding former Chief Deputy Craig Shelton.

“Despite recent media reports and other comments made publicly no false statement was made during or since the inception of the investigation into the alleged misconduct of Mr. Shelton,” a press release from Biggs and Greendale Law stated. “The Van Zandt County sheriff has been and will continue to be fully cooperative with any state or federal investigators who seek to acquire information related to this alleged misconduct.”

The press release came in the wake of the indictment for making a false statement to a peace officer handed down by a Van Zandt County grand jury. The allegations stemmed from Hendrix’s account of events that resulted in Shelton’s resignation.

“We believe the charges brought in this indictment are baseless, and the sheriff looks forward to defending the allegations in court. Due to the ongoing nature of a criminal prosecution, the sheriff and his representatives cannot make any further comment on this matter.”

The press release also stated that Hendrix is “extremely grateful” for the outpouring of support he has received and asks for the public’s patience until the matter can be resolved in court.

On Friday, the Van Zandt grand jury indicted Hendrix, Chief Deputy Jerry Wood, and Blake Snell.

According to a statement from District Attorney Tonda Curry, her office received written evidence of an incident of excessive use of force against an inmate in November. A Texas Rangers investigation began in December.

On Jan. 10, then-Chief Deputy Craig Shelton admitted he had struck a handcuffed individual in the face without justification.

“Once the Rangers’ investigation was completed there was probable cause to believe that other officers at the Sheriff’s Department had witnessed the incident but were not truthful when interviewed by the Ranger,” Curry said. “With this information, I determined that the appropriate course of action was to bring in a Special Prosecutor.”

The three are charged with Class B misdemeanor false statement to a peace officer.

