Hudson firefighters rescue driver from vehicle wrapped around power pole

Hudson VFD firefighters rescued a person from a vehicle that wound up wrapped around a power...
Hudson VFD firefighters rescued a person from a vehicle that wound up wrapped around a power pole. (Source: Hudson VFD Facebook page)(Hudson VFD Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT
HUDSON Texas (KTRE) - Firefighters with the Hudson Volunteer Fire Department rescued the driver of a vehicle that wound up wrapped around a power pole off State Highway 94 Tuesday.

According to a post on the Hudson VFD Facebook page, HVFD firefighters were dispatched out to a single-vehicle wreck on SH 94 in front of Kid Kountry Day Care at about 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Hudson VFD responded with Ladder 1 and Tanker 1, along with five firefighters, the Facebook post stated. When they arrived at the scene, they found a heavily damaged vehicle on its side in the drainage ditch in front of Kid Kountry Day Care. Its driver was trapped inside.

After about 40 minutes, the firefighters extricated the driver from the vehicle. EMS personnel with Allegiance Mobile Health transported the victim to a local hospital via ambulance.

“We would like to thank ACSO, SOLO Wrecker Service, and Lufkin Fire Department for their assistance in vehicle stabilization ad manpower,” the Facebook post stated.

