Fatal wreck shuts down Colquitt Road in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, one person is dead after a crash that occurred after 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30.

CPSO responded to Colquitt Road, just north of Timber Ridge, about a wreck involving an SUV and a sedan. The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead on the scene, while the driver of the SUV was transported to a hospital.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Drivers are encouraged to take an alternate route.

