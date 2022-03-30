Fatal wreck shuts down Colquitt Road in Shreveport
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, one person is dead after a crash that occurred after 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30.
CPSO responded to Colquitt Road, just north of Timber Ridge, about a wreck involving an SUV and a sedan. The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead on the scene, while the driver of the SUV was transported to a hospital.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Drivers are encouraged to take an alternate route.
