Dry weather returns for a couple days

(KSLA) - The severe threat is over for the ArkLaTex for a few days and we will remain dry until the weekend. Even then it will not be much. Expect lots of sunshine to mix in for several days.

This evening will be mostly dry except for maybe a quick passing shower. This will be associated with a cold front that is moving through the ArkLaTex. Most areas will still remain dry. There will also be some decreasing clouds, so some sunshine is very likely. Temperatures will be cooling down rather quickly behind this cold front. They will be falling to the 50s by tonight. Winds will not stay strong for too much longer. Once the cold front passes, winds will begin to wind down.

Overnight, there will be a few passing clouds but no rain. Winds will be back to being calm by sunrise too. Temperatures will be a bit chilly to start off Thursday. North of I-30 could see the upper 30s! As you move south, temperatures will be slightly warmer. But nothing warmer than the mid 40s. You may need a jacket as you head out the door in the morning.

Thursday and Friday will go back to being nice and dry. There will not be any rain either day. I do expect some passing clouds at times. Regardless, it should be beautiful weather to end the work week. Temperatures will be a bit cooler. Especially in the morning when lows will be back in the 40s. In the afternoon, highs will be in the lower to mid 70s.

This weekend will have some rain Saturday and then dry weather on Sunday. So at least half of the weekend will be enjoyable. With that said, all of the rain on Saturday will be early in the morning. So, you may not need to cancel any plans since the rain will be moving out rather quickly. Severe weather is also looking unlikely. Temperatures Saturday and Sunday will remain in the upper 70s to near 80.

Monday will start off the work week on a dry note. There will not be any rain at all until the overnight hours. During the day itself there should be plenty of sunshine with some passing clouds. Temperatures will also be very warm and get up to the lower 80s across the ArkLaTex.

Tuesday is looking to still be wet from some storms. It is too far out to tell if there will be any severe weather. It is always possible in the Spring, but it could also change. We will watch this closely for the latest trend and give you the First Alert as we learn more. Temperatures Tuesday will likely warm up to the upper 70s.

Wednesday will go back to dry weather I believe. There will not be much cloud cover either, so expect lots of sunshine. Temperatures will still be warm and get up to the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Have a great rest of the week and stay weather aware on Wednesday.

