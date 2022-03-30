Alexandria man accused of 100 counts of 1st-degree rape

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been accused of committing 100 counts of first-degree rape, among other charges.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said Israel Jermaine Williams, 38, was named a suspect after they were contacted about a report of possible sex trafficking of a juvenile that was connected to Alexandria. The report originated with an investigation conducted by the Pensacola Florida Police Department.

Following an investigation that involved the Children’s Advocacy Center, the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services, the Alexandria Police Department and the Cenla Child Trafficking Task Force, Williams was taken into custody on March 25, 2022, and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center, where he is being held on a $5,453,000 bond. He was charged with the following:

100 counts of First-Degree Rape

Two counts of Molestation of a Juvenile Victim Under 13 Years of Age

Obstruction of Justice

Issuing Worthless Checks

Contempt of Court

This is still an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information that can help with the case can contact the RPSO Special Victims Unit at (318) 473-6727.

