Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Alexandria man accused of 100 counts of 1st-degree rape

Israel Jermaine Williams
Israel Jermaine Williams(Source: Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been accused of committing 100 counts of first-degree rape, among other charges.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said Israel Jermaine Williams, 38, was named a suspect after they were contacted about a report of possible sex trafficking of a juvenile that was connected to Alexandria. The report originated with an investigation conducted by the Pensacola Florida Police Department.

Following an investigation that involved the Children’s Advocacy Center, the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services, the Alexandria Police Department and the Cenla Child Trafficking Task Force, Williams was taken into custody on March 25, 2022, and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center, where he is being held on a $5,453,000 bond. He was charged with the following:

  • 100 counts of First-Degree Rape
  • Two counts of Molestation of a Juvenile Victim Under 13 Years of Age
  • Obstruction of Justice
  • Issuing Worthless Checks
  • Contempt of Court

This is still an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information that can help with the case can contact the RPSO Special Victims Unit at (318) 473-6727.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was reportedly found shot dead at the Foxborough Cove Apartments on Pines Road Tuesday,...
Man found dead in car at Foxborough Cove Apartments
Source: Henderson County Sheriff's Office
6 Athens residents accused of torturing woman they met online
When New Boston, Texas, police officers asked David McMichael whether he knew why they were...
Body found in kitchen; man suspected of keeping son’s corpse there since May 2018
A man was shot multiple times during the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
Man shot multiple times shows up at hospital
Firefighters work to put out flames after 2 big rigs catch on fire.
2 semi-trucks catch fire after wreck near La./Texas state line

Latest News

Gregg County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Craig Harrington discusses the latest on the case in...
‘Still very much ongoing:’ Case of Rosemary Rodriguez far from over
A man was shot outside his home in the 900 block of Artesian Street in Texarkana, Ark., about...
Man shot outside his home in Texarkana, Ark.
Family relives moment tree fell through room 8-month-old was sleeping in
Family relives moment tree fell through room 8-month-old was sleeping in
Deadly crash shuts down road
Coroner names motorcyclist involved in Greenwood wreck