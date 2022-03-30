Getting Answers
60-year-old man found dead in wheelchair after house fire in Kentwood

A 60-year-old man is dead after his mobile home caught fire in Kentwood on Wed., March 30.(LAOSFM)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KENTWOOD, La. (WVUE) - A man is dead after a mobile home caught fire in Kentwood on Wednesday, March 30.

According to the State Fire Marshal, the fire broke out around 7 a.m. in the 19000 block of Hwy. 1055.

The body of the lone 60-year-old occupant was found in his wheelchair near the back door of the mobile home.

Details are limited at this time. A cause of death has not yet been determined.

