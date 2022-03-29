Getting Answers
Taysom Hill moving back to tight end for the Saints

By Garland Gillen
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Taysom Hill’s foray into being a full-time quarterback appears to be over in New Orleans.

New Saints head coach Dennis Allen was asked at the NFL Owners’ Meetings what Hill’s role will be in 2022.

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allens peaks to reporters during a coaches press availability at the NFL owner's meeting, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at The Breakers resort in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)(Rebecca Blackwell | AP)

“I think the role for Taysom is going be a lot more of the F-tight end, move-tight end type of role. I think that’s the direction we need to move with him. Because I think he can be one of the better players in the league at that role. I don’t like having Taysom, If Jameis is out there playing quarterback, I don’t like Taysom standing next to me on the sideline,” Allen said.

Hill is currently recovering from a Lisfranc injury. His timetable for a return hasn’t been revealed.

