SWEPCO prepared for severe weather in ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO) crews say they are ready to respond to any power outages that results from severe storms on Wednesday, March 30.

The combination of high winds and heavy rains could lead to uprooted trees and broken limbs on power lines,” said SWEPCO Vice President Drew Seidel.

Once storms pass, crews will assess any damage to the power grid and clear downed lines or other hazards. SWEPCO asks the public to stay away from all downed lines and act as though they are live.

5 steps from SWEPCO to stay safe:

Plan ahead - Have an emergency plan for your family. Contact those close to you and make sure they also have a plan. Make an emergency outage kit - Put a kit together that has non-perishable food, water, flashlights, batteries, portable charging bank for phones, blankets or sleeping bags, a first aid kit and any needed medications. Stay away from downed lines - Downed lines can carry an electric current that can cause severe or fatal injuries. If you see a fallen wire, contact 1-888-218-3919. Remember safety first - Use cautions with lanterns, generators, fuel-filled stoves or charcoal. Make sure you have proper ventilation to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning and fires. Stay in the know - Use the SWEPCO app to report outages and get outage alerts. You can also download the KSLA First Alert Weather app for weather updates.

