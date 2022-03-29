Strong to severe storms passing through on Wednesday

(KSLA) - Wednesday is when our next shot of severe weather will be arrive. A line of showers and storms will be passing through ahead of a cold front. All aspects of severe weather is possible.

This evening will remain very cloudy, but also dry. If you are planning on doing anything this evening, you should not need an umbrella. One thing you will notice is the wind speed picking up. It will be very windy with gusts up to 30-40 mph. This is coming in just ahead of our next weather maker. Temperatures will struggle to cool down at all, even after sunset. They will remain in the 70s and upper 60s.

Overnight is when the rain will begin to arrive. After midnight I expect there to be some showers and storms near the I-30 corridor. These may not be severe, but they could be strong. This is also out ahead of the main line of storms which will arrive closer to sunrise Wednesday. Temperatures overnight will only cool to the upper 60s, so it will be mild.

Wednesday is when our next weather maker will arrive. It is a cold front that will bring a line of showers and storms. It will not very widespread, but when you see the main line of storms, they will really pack a punch. Most of the ArkLaTex is under a slight risk for severe weather. That is a level 2 out of 5. The far eastern edge is under an enhanced risk which goes up to a level 3. Then just outside of the ArkLaTex, it goes to a moderate risk which is level 4. Strong winds is the primary threat, while tornadoes and hail are a little lower of a risk, but still very possible. So to reiterate, the storms will be getting stronger as they move east. This is due to the daytime heating. Thankfully for us in the ArkLaTex, by the time they are getting very intense, they will be moving outside of the viewing area.

The rain and storms will begin to arrive early in the morning on Wednesday near the I-30 corridor. These I don’t think will be severe. After sunrise, that is when the stronger storms will arrive and will be pushing their way into East Texas. Later in the morning they should be arriving in Northwest Louisiana and Southwest Arkansas. Storms will still linger into the early afternoon. By around 3:00 or so, I think all of the rain will be gone. There’s a good chance everyone sees sunshine by the end of the day.

Thursday and Friday will go back to being nice and dry. There will not be any rain either day. I do expect some passing clouds at times. Regardless, it should be beautiful weather to end the work week. Temperatures will be a bit cooler. Especially in the morning when lows will be back in the 40s. In the afternoon, highs will be in the lower to mid 70s.

This weekend will have some rain Saturday and then dry weather on Sunday. So at least half of the weekend will be enjoyable. With that said, most of the rain on Saturday will be early in the morning. So, you may not need to cancel any plans since the rain will be moving out rather quickly. We will be your First Alert if we are expecting any severe weather. As of right now, it looks unlikely. Temperatures Saturday and Sunday will remain in the 70s.

Have a great rest of the week and stay weather aware on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.