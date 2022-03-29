Getting Answers
Shreveport truck driver hits 3 million miles

Frank "Buster" Mills has reached three million accident-free miles in his career.
Frank "Buster" Mills has reached three million accident-free miles in his career.(XPO Logistics)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 8:19 AM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A truck driver from Shreveport who works for XPO Logistics is celebrating a major milestone in his career.

On March 21, XPO Logistics honored Frank Mills for achieving three million miles. He is one of 261 drivers from across the country honored for achieving “million miler” status in 2021. The drivers honored collectively drove 328 million miles completely accident-free, the company says. That’s equivalent to 13,172 trips around the entire globe.

XPO Logistics says it typically takes a driver about 10 years to reach a million miles traveled.

“We congratulate all our million-milers for their phenomenal achievements in 2021. Our LTL workplace extends to our trucks, where our 12,000 drivers become ambassadors of our values. We’re immensely proud of the team’s commitment to our safety culture,” said Mario Harik, acting president and chief information officer for XPO Logistics.

This year, XPO Logistics says 12 of its drivers reached the three million-mile mark, while 43 drivers got to two million miles, and 206 drivers reached one million.

