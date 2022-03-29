Severe weather possible Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After a warm and beautiful Monday afternoon we are tracking more warm weather, but increasing clouds are expected out ahead of our next storm system Wednesday. We are still tracking potential severe weather Wednesday morning especially across the eastern half of the viewing area where all severe threats remain possible right now. Temperatures will go from the low to mid-80s ahead of the front, to the low 70s behind it as we get to Thursday and Friday. We are tracking more potential showers on the way Saturday morning before sunshine moves in during the afternoon and continues Sunday for a fantastic end to the weekend.

We are tracking strong and severe storms on the way Wednesday as a powerful cold front moves through the region. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you dress comfortably because even though we are expecting a whole lot more cloud cover it will be a very warm day. Temperatures are in the 60s this morning and will be moving up into the low to mid-80s this afternoon. One of the reasons for the toasty temperatures is that we are expecting southerly winds to crank through the region with wind gusts to 35 MPH expected. Though clouds will be on the increase we are expecting generally dry weather today.

That will not be the case as we get to your Wednesday morning though as we continue to track a strong cold front that will bring a line of strong and severe thunderstorms to the ArkLaTex. Storms will begin to move into the region a little before dawn Wednesday and the line will work its way through the region all throughout the morning. The potential for severe weather with these storms is highest across the eastern half of the viewing area where we do have an ENHANCED risk of severe weather. The best we have going for us is that timing of the storms during the morning hours is not the most conducive for severe weather. Still, all threats remain possible right now with strong and damaging winds being the greatest concern. The storms should clear out by the early afternoon and it may be a nice afternoon with temperatures in the mid-70s before the cooler weather moves in overnight.

As we go through the rest of the week we are tracking cooler, but generally dry weather ahead for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures Thursday and Friday will be in the low and mid-70s along with ample sunshine on the way. Generally behind the front we should have some nice weather across the region.

Looking ahead to the weekend we are tracking our next potential round of showers and storms on the way for the region. An upper level disturbance will push into the ArkLaTex Saturday morning. Right now severe weather potential looks low and the showers should move out by noon. Behind the showers we are tracking sunshine and 70s on the way for the region Saturday and Sunday afternoons. So if you do have weekend plans you should be in generally good shape.

In the meantime, please make sure you are weather aware for what we are tracking on Wednesday! Have a great day!

