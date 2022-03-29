Preparation begins for Texarkana’s Four States Fair & Rodeo

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - For the past 77 years, the Four States Fair and Rodeo has come to Texarkana, bringing fun and a major economic boost to the area.

Billed as the largest single event in Texarkana, it is normally held in the fall but was pushed to spring last year due to COVID-19 restrictions. This year’s theme is “There is Fair in the Air.”

“It’s springtime fair weather. We just thought it was fitting for the time,” said Lisa Garner, executive director.

She says the fair is more than just fun for the area, with around 100,000 visitors coming through the gates.

“So we bring several hundreds of people to the community that lives here for two weeks and makes this their home. So, they are staying in hotels and motels, shopping and buying all the food that they sell,” she said.

The Midway is one of the main places to visit, as it’s where all the delicious fair food can be found. This will be the third year it’s under the direction of Wagner’s Carnival. Leaders say the complete setup will have around 50 attractions.

“As always, Wagner’s Carnival will bring high quality state fair rides, delicious-tasting fair food, and every year we try to raise the bar and better quality, and entertainment with pride,” said Jason Wagner, owner of Wagner Carnival.

Gates will open for the 10-day event on Friday, April 1. More information and a schedule of events can be found here.

