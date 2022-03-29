Getting Answers
Most popular baby names in La. in 2022

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT
(KSLA) - Names.org just released its list of top 10 most popular baby names in Louisiana in 2022. The list is based on data from the Social Security Administration.

For boys, the top baby name is Liam, and for girls, it’s Amelia. Seven of Louisiana’s top boy names are also on the national top 10 list. Meanwhile, six of the girl names are also included nationally.

10 MOST POPULAR BABY BOY NAMES IN LOUISIANA IN 2022

  1. Liam
  2. Elijah
  3. Noah
  4. James
  5. John
  6. Levi
  7. William
  8. Oliver
  9. Henry
  10. Wyatt

10 MOST POPULAR BABY GIRL NAMES IN LOUISIANA IN 2022

  1. Amelia
  2. Ava
  3. Olivia
  4. Emma
  5. Harper
  6. Charlotte
  7. Ella
  8. Nova
  9. Sophia
  10. Mila

