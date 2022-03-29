Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Man shot multiple times shows up at hospital

A man was shot multiple times during the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
A man was shot multiple times during the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 29, 2022.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:15 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened during the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 29.

Officers were called out around 12:30 a.m. on multiple “shots fired” calls at different locations, including Hearne Avenue and Essex Street, Waggoner Avenue between Hearne and Canal, and Greenwood Road between Albert L. Bicknell Drive and Heave Avenue. The calls are likely all related to the same event.

An adult male victim showed up at a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. He claims he was shot in his front yard, however, police say the victim’s story doesn’t match up with the evidence found at the scene. Police did locate the victim’s vehicle at the Centrum Apartments in the 2700 block of Waggoner Avenue. Rifle shell casings and blood were found.

A man was shot multiple times during the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
A man was shot multiple times during the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 29, 2022.(KSLA)
A man was shot multiple times during the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
A man was shot multiple times during the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 29, 2022.(KSLA)

It’s unclear how serious the victim’s injuries are at this time.

No gun was recovered, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bossier City police have arrested a man on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with...
Bossier City man accused of killing his wife
Body found during house demolition
BOOKED: James Coday Johnston, 37, of Mansfield, one count of domestic abuse battery by...
DeSoto School Board member jailed
According to Caddo Parish dispatch records, the Shreveport Police Department was called out for...
Shots fired by officer during follow-up investigation of ‘rolling shootout’

Latest News

Fatal Shooting Graphic
Father fatally shoots son, who was armed during confrontation, St. Charles sheriff says
Shreveport doctor, Texas mother speak out about transgender rights amid conflict in Texas
Traffic still backed up on I-20 W after fiery wreck
Traffic still backed up on I-20 W after fiery wreck
Stage 2 colorectal cancer survivor shares story
Stage 2 colorectal cancer survivor shares story
Man dead, another injured in multi-vehicle wreck
Man dead, another injured in multi-vehicle wreck