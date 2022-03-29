Man shot multiple times shows up at hospital

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened during the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 29.

Officers were called out around 12:30 a.m. on multiple “shots fired” calls at different locations, including Hearne Avenue and Essex Street, Waggoner Avenue between Hearne and Canal, and Greenwood Road between Albert L. Bicknell Drive and Heave Avenue. The calls are likely all related to the same event.

An adult male victim showed up at a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. He claims he was shot in his front yard, however, police say the victim’s story doesn’t match up with the evidence found at the scene. Police did locate the victim’s vehicle at the Centrum Apartments in the 2700 block of Waggoner Avenue. Rifle shell casings and blood were found.

A man was shot multiple times during the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (KSLA)

It’s unclear how serious the victim’s injuries are at this time.

No gun was recovered, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

