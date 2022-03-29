Man hurt after being hit by truck Sunday night in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A man was injured after being hit by a truck on Sunday, March 27 in Texarkana.

It happened around 9 p.m. on Summerhill Road. A witness on the scene says the man was standing in the road when a vehicle swerved to avoid hitting him, but the truck behind him hit the pedestrian.

A man was hit by a truck on Summerhill Road in Texarkana, Texas on Sunday, March 27, 2022. (KSLA)

The Texarkana Texas Police Department is investigating the incident. The injured man was taken to a Texarkana hospital.

