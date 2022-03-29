Man found dead in car at Foxborough Cove Apartments

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a reported deadly shooting Tuesday morning.

Reported deadly shooting at Foxborough Cove Apts. It appears a man was found dead in a car at the Foxborough Cove Apartments on Pines Road. Posted by KSLA News 12 on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Officers were called out around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 29 to the 8200 block of Pines Road at the Foxborough Cove Apartments. Police responded after someone who likely lives at the complex called 911.

A man was reportedly found shot dead in a vehicle in the parking lot at the complex. The coroner’s office also responded to the scene.

No other information is currently available. This story will be updated when more is known.

The investigation is ongoing.

