Man dies after being hit by car while helping unload motorcycle onto Colquitt Road

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — One of the two men who were struck by a car Monday in southwest Shreveport has died.

The Caddo coroner’s office identified him Tuesday, March 29 as 42-year-old Joseph L. Jones, of Caddo Parish.

The wreck happened at 8:41 p.m. Monday, March 28 on Colquitt Road at Walker Road, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

The pickup’s driver and the motorcycle’s owner were unloading the bike onto the road, according to a police spokesman on the scene.

Jones and the other man both were in critical condition when they were taken to Ochsner LSU Health, the Shreveport hospital where Jones died.

The driver of the eastbound car suffered no physical injury, the police spokesman said.

