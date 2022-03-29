Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Homeland Security to offer COVID-19 vaccines to migrants

Migrants at the U.S. southern border will be offered COVID-19 vaccines, the Department of...
Migrants at the U.S. southern border will be offered COVID-19 vaccines, the Department of Homeland Security said.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection / Jerry Glaser)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - COVID-19 vaccines will be offered to migrants in custody at the southern border, the Department of Homeland Security said.

This plan may also be extended to thousands of people who are found trying to get into the U.S.

DHS told Congress that it should be able to provide around 2,700 shots daily, and that number will more than double before the end of May.

Sources said some members of the Biden administration were not in favor of providing vaccines to migrants, saying it could encourage more migrants to try to enter the country.

Officials say what happens in the UK, tends to play out here in the U.S. weeks later. (Source: CNN, PFIZER, MERCK, EMED DIGITAL HEALTHCARE)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bossier City police have arrested a man on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with...
Bossier City man accused of killing his wife
Body found during house demolition
BOOKED: James Coday Johnston, 37, of Mansfield, one count of domestic abuse battery by...
DeSoto School Board member jailed
According to Caddo Parish dispatch records, the Shreveport Police Department was called out for...
Shots fired by officer during follow-up investigation of ‘rolling shootout’
A man was shot multiple times during the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
Man shot multiple times shows up at hospital

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: Flamingoes bask in the sun at the Johannesburg Zoo Thursday, April 24, 2014.
Flamingo that escaped Kansas zoo in 2005 spotted in Texas
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Man on trial in Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot talked about hanging leaders
A man was reportedly found shot dead at the Foxborough Cove Apartments on Pines Road Tuesday,...
Man found dead in car at Foxborough Cove Apartments
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2020, photo, Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, speaks during a ceremony in...
Washington honors Alaska’s fiery, tireless defender in House
Healthcare spending in the United States was at a 20-year high in 2020, thanks to the COVID-19...
Healthcare spending in US was at a 20-year high in 2020, study says