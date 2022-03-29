Federal appeals court upholds ruling to exclude some of Jason Williams’ IRS history from tax fraud trial

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A federal appeals court on Tuesday (March 29) affirmed a judge’s decision that showing the entirety of Jason Williams’ income tax delinquencies likely would be improper at the Orleans Parish district attorney’s upcoming tax fraud trial.

A three-judge panel from the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals found that the late U.S. District Judge Martin Feldman did not abuse his discretion when he barred some evidence government prosecutors hoped to use in their bid to establish Williams as an habitual tax scofflaw who finally went too far.

“Such rulings are disturbed only for a ‘clear abuse of discretion,’” Circuit Judge Gregg Costa wrote on behalf of the panel. “The district court did not commit a clear abuse of discretion in predicting that risks of undue prejudice, confusion and waste of time would substantially outweigh the other acts’ probative value. ... This is not one of the rare cases in which a district court clearly abused its ‘especially high’ Rule 403 discretion.”

An 11-count indictment handed up by a federal grand jury in June 2020 alleges that Williams deliberately filed false tax returns and failed to report large cash payments as part of a scheme with a law partner to reduce his tax liability by $200,000 between 2011-19.

Government prosecutors had sought to show evidence that, starting in 2002, Williams filed and paid his taxes late, resulting in IRS debts and liens, some of which still existed when his alleged tax fraud conspiracy was hatched in 2011. The government also wanted to show Williams “had conversations with the IRS about these tax issues,” which prosecutors argued showed Williams’ later intent to commit tax fraud.

Prosecutors sought to introduce that evidence at trial under Rule 404 (b)(3), which governs the ability for jurors to learn of a defendant’s “other acts” indicative of a pattern of behavior or conduct not directly linked to charges in the present indictment. Rule 403 is the balancing test by which a judge determines whether such evidence is probative and admissible at trial or should be barred to prevent prejudice against a defendant or confusion over the counts charged.

While on its surface the appellate court ruling appeared to favor Williams and co-defendant Nicole Burdett Waguespack, the panel took great pains to emphasize that U.S. District Judge Lance Africk will have similar discretion to make his own evidentiary rulings as circumstances warrant during the flow of the trial, which can now be rescheduled since the appellate court has ruled.

Africk was randomly assigned the case on Jan. 31, five days after Feldman died from a heart attack the night before his 88th birthday.

“The district court admitted some evidence, excluded other evidence and deferred certain rulings until it had the benefit of the context that trial provides,” Costa wrote. “For the rulings it did make, the court reserved the right to revisit those decisions at trial.

“We read the order to allow evidence showing that Williams had lingering tax debt and liens when the conspiracy began and (the defendants) asked the tax preparer to amend the earlier returns to reduce his tax liability. We also see nothing in the order that excludes evidence of how much tax debt Williams had when he hired the tax preparer. In fact, the district court expressly allowed evidence of how Williams deducted his late tax debt payments as business expenses in the charged years.”

The appellate judges said Feldman excluded only “granular details” of Williams’ late filings, late payments, liens, enforcement actions and communications with the IRS that were resolved before he met tax preparer Henry Timothy. Timothy, a Westwego accountant, already has pleaded guilty to tax fraud and is expected to testify against Williams and Burdett Waguespack.

“Williams agrees with our interpretation of the district court’s order, conceding that the government can introduce evidence of “why (Timothy) was hired, when he was hired, the reasons that Mr. Williams went to see him. Oddly, the government refuses to accept the concession. ... The government’s reluctance to accept its win is puzzling.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.