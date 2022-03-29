Car strikes 2 men as they are unloading motorcycle onto Colquitt Road

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Two men are in critical condition after being struck by a car in southwest Shreveport.

It happened at 8:41 p.m. Monday, March 18 on Colquitt Road at Walker Road, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

The wreck happened as the pickup’s driver and the motorcycle’s owner were unloading the bike onto the road, according to a police spokesman on the scene.

Both men were taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment.

The driver of the eastbound car suffered no physical injury, the spokesman said.

