Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Car strikes 2 men as they are unloading motorcycle onto Colquitt Road

Both rushed to hospital in critical condition
A car struck two men, critically injuring them, as they were unloading a motorcycle onto...
A car struck two men, critically injuring them, as they were unloading a motorcycle onto Colquitt Road in Shreveport on the night of March 28, 2022, authorities said.(Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen and Bubba Kneipp
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Two men are in critical condition after being struck by a car in southwest Shreveport.

It happened at 8:41 p.m. Monday, March 18 on Colquitt Road at Walker Road, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

The wreck happened as the pickup’s driver and the motorcycle’s owner were unloading the bike onto the road, according to a police spokesman on the scene.

Both men were taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment.

The driver of the eastbound car suffered no physical injury, the spokesman said.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bossier City police have arrested a man on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with...
Bossier City man accused of killing his wife
Police were responding to a report of a shooting the evening of March 27, 2022, when they found...
Police respond to report of shooting, find wounded man on ground and unresponsive
Shreveport man dies in wreck on I-20 W at I-49
Body found during house demolition
Body found in Grambling near GSU campus

Latest News

Car strikes 2 men, critically hurting them, as they are unloading motorcycle onto Colquitt Road
Car strikes 2 men, critically hurting them, as they are unloading motorcycle onto Colquitt Road
Caddo Coroner Dr. Todd Thoma discusses discovery of body in house - clipped version
Caddo Coroner Dr. Todd Thoma discusses discovery of body in house
Amazon center may be catalyst for more economic growth
Amazon center may be catalyst for more economic growth
Woman found dead in house as it's being torn down
Woman found dead in house as it's being torn down