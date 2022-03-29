Getting Answers
Car, Bossier school bus involved in wreck

4 students on board at the time; none hurt
(Source: KSLA News 12 photo illustration)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — No students were hurt when a car ran into a Bossier Parish school bus.

It happened sometime after 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 29 on Patton Street in Bossier City.

KSLA News 12 will have a live report from the scene during our 4 p.m. newscast.

A car struck the driver’s side front of Bus 125 from Waller Elementary, Bossier School District spokeswoman Sonja Bailes said.

Four students were on board at the time. Their parents have been notified, Bailes said.

The school’s principal and School District transportation personnel are on the scene.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

