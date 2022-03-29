Car, Bossier school bus involved in wreck

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — No students were hurt when a car ran into a Bossier Parish school bus.

It happened sometime after 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 29 on Patton Street in Bossier City.

A car struck the driver’s side front of Bus 125 from Waller Elementary, Bossier School District spokeswoman Sonja Bailes said.

Four students were on board at the time. Their parents have been notified, Bailes said.

The school’s principal and School District transportation personnel are on the scene.

