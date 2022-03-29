Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

California authorities recover 35 stolen luxury cars worth a total of $2.3 million

About 35 stolen luxury cars, with a value of about $2.3 million, were recovered by California...
About 35 stolen luxury cars, with a value of about $2.3 million, were recovered by California authorities.(California Highway Patrol)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Authorities in California recovered 35 luxury cars after a two-month-long investigation into fraudulent purchases of the vehicles from area dealerships. The total value of the cars stolen is estimated to be about $2.3 million.

Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said they served a warrant in the San Fernando Valley, where investigators recovered the stolen vehicles. The makes of the vehicles stolen include Aston Martin, Bentley, BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lexus, Mercedes Benz and Porsche.

Caption

Along with the recovered vehicles, police arrested one suspect, and seized a firearm and an indoor marijuana grow operation involving 400 plants, according to a Facebook post.

The suspect was not named and no charges were mentioned.

The investigation, which concluded March 24, was conducted by California Highway Patrol Southern Division Special Services Vehicle Theft Unit.

The investigation is ongoing and CHP has asked anyone with information related to this incident to contact them at 323-644-9550.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bossier City police have arrested a man on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with...
Bossier City man accused of killing his wife
Body found during house demolition
A man was shot multiple times during the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
Man shot multiple times shows up at hospital
BOOKED: James Coday Johnston, 37, of Mansfield, one count of domestic abuse battery by...
DeSoto School Board member jailed
According to Caddo Parish dispatch records, the Shreveport Police Department was called out for...
Shots fired by officer during follow-up investigation of ‘rolling shootout’

Latest News

Allen was convicted by a jury for Sale of Fentanyl and Trafficking Fentanyl.
Mississippi man sentenced to 124 years after selling fentanyl to 24-year-old, resulting in his death
Alec Baldwin, left, and Hilaria Baldwin appear at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles...
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are expecting their 7th child
2 semi-trucks on fire after wreck near La./Texas state line
(Source: KSLA News 12 photo illustration)
Car, Bossier school bus involved in wreck
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Man on trial in Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot talked about hanging leaders