2 semi-trucks on fire after wreck near La./Texas state line

GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, two 18-wheelers caught on fire, with one completely engulfed in flames, after a crash on I-20 West near the Louisiana/Texas state line.

Officials say one of the trucks rear-ended the other. A witness says traffic was already at a standstill before the wreck occurred.

Fire from the crash is reportedly spreading to the woods nearby.

This part of the interstate is completely closed. Traffic is being diverted to Exit 3, near the Love’s Travel Stop gas station.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.