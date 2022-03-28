Suspect in Marshall ATV park shooting found guilty of murder

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A man charged in the 2018 shooting death of a Panola County man has been found guilty of murder.

On Monday, Harrison County judicial records showed a jury found Richard Blayne Anderson, of Beckville, guilty before he was given a sentence of six years in prison.

On April 1, 2018, Stacey Keith Carr, 25, of Panola County was found in a wooded area near a Marshall ATV park with apparent gunshot wounds. Anderson was found asleep in a truck parked nearby. A .40 caliber pistol was recovered at the scene.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office learned that earlier in the evening, the two had been involved in a confrontation. At the time of the incident, HCSO said Carr confronted Anderson after hearing that Anderson allegedly assaulted Carr’s ex-girlfriend.

