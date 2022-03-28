Strong storms Wednesday with a slight cool down

(KSLA) - Showers and storms will be back on your Wednesday with the possibility of some severe weather. As the storms leave the ArkLaTex, they will leave behind some cooler temperatures.

Overnight, the clouds will be back on the increase. By the time you wake up Tuesday morning, it will be almost complete overcast. There will not be any rain though. The clouds will help keep the temperatures from cooling down too much. Lows will be in the upper 50s near the I-30 corridor and lower to mid 60s farther south.

Tuesday will be a very cloudy and gloomy day. There will not be a lot of sunshine, however, there will not be a lot of rain either. I do have a 10% chance of rain, since there could be a few sprinkles at times. Nothing heavy that would require an umbrella. The winds will be quite breezy and will be up to 15-25 mph. Gusts could be even higher! With the lack of rain, this will make for a nice day to fly a kite! Despite the lack of sunshine, temperatures will heat up to the lower to mid 80s.

Wednesday is when our next weather maker will arrive. It is a cold front that will bring a line of showers and storms. It will not very widespread, but when you see the main line of storms, they may really pack a punch. Most of the ArkLaTex is under a slight risk for severe weather. That is a level 2 out of 5. The far eastern edge is under an enhanced risk which goes up to a level 3. Strong winds is the primary threat, while tornadoes and hail are a little lower of a risk, but still possible.

The rain and storms will begin to arrive early in the morning on Wednesday near the I-30 corridor. These I don’t think will be severe. After sunrise, that is when the stronger storms will arrive and will be pushing their way into East Texas. Later in the morning they should be arriving in Northwest Louisiana and Southwest Arkansas. Storms will still linger into the e4arly afternoon. Then they should all clear out by the late afternoon. There’s a chance everyone sees sunshine by the end of the day.

Thursday and Friday will go back to being nice and dry. There will not be any rain either day. I do expect some passing clouds at times. Regardless, it should be beautiful weather to end the work week. Temperatures will be a bit cooler. Especially in the morning when lows will be back in the 40s. In the afternoon, highs will be in the lower to mid 70s.

This weekend will have some rain Saturday and then dry weather on Sunday. So at least half of the weekend will be enjoyable. With that said, most of the rain on Saturday will be in the morning. So, you may not need to cancel any plans, We will be your First Alert if we are expecting any severe weather. Temperatures Saturday and Sunday will remain in the 70s.

Have a great week and stay weather aware on Wednesday.

