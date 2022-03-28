Shots fired by officer during follow-up investigation of ‘rolling shootout’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shots were fired during a follow-up investigation being conducted by the Shreveport Police Department on Monday afternoon (March 28).

A representative of the police department says officers were at a house in the 1800 block of Clanton Street around noon Monday for a follow-up investigation in relation to a recent “rolling shootout.”

SPD’s Violent Crimes Abatement Team was there when officers say they saw that one of the occupants of the home was armed. SPD officials say the officer feared for his life and fired his weapon; no one was hit.

According to Caddo Parish dispatch records, the Shreveport Police Department was called out for a "shots fired" call just before noon on Monday, March 28, 2022. (KSLA)

Three people, including a juvenile, initially were taken into custody. One of those three is the person police saw armed, officials say.

Officers secured the area, locked down the scene and got a warrant to search the residence.

A sweep of the house led to a fourth male being found hiding in the dwelling, authorities said. He has been taken into custody for questioning.

As for the officer who fired his/her service weapon, a police spokesman said, the officer will go through the prescribed administrative procedures.

