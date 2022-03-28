Saints re-sign WR Tre’Quan Smith

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith will be back in the Black and Gold for two more season. That’s according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

#Saints to bring back WR Tre’Quan Smith. Two years, $6m with $2 million guaranteed. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 28, 2022

The contract is for two years, $6 million, with $2 million guaranteed.

The Saints drafted Smith in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Central Florida.

In four seasons with the team, Smith has 112 receptions, 1,486 receiving yards, and 17 touchdown grabs.

