Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Possible severe weather anticipated Wednesday

By Andrew Brightman
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend enjoying some of the fabulous weather across the ArkLaTex.

As we kick off a new week, we’re tracking even warmer weather through the first few days of the week before tracking a strong front on the way Wednesday. This front will bring rain and thunderstorms, along with the potential for severe weather. While the timing of the storms won’t be the most conducive for severe weather, all threats are currently possible when these storms move through. We should dry out later in the week and have some cooler temperatures before we’re tracking more rain and thunderstorms on the way Saturday.

We are tracking a strong cold front that will bring potential severe weather for the middle of...
We are tracking a strong cold front that will bring potential severe weather for the middle of the week across the region.(KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning, make sure you dress comfortably as we are tracking some toasty temperatures to start the week. Temperatures this morning are in the 60s and will be quickly move up into the 80s this afternoon. For the most part, we’re tracking ample sunshine across the ArkLaTex making for a toasty, but beautiful, start to the week.

As we go through the week, we’re tracking a roller coaster of a week ahead for the region. Temperatures will again be in the mid-80s Tuesday ahead of the cold front, which will be rolling through the region Wednesday morning. This is part of a powerful storm system that will be emerging out of the Rockies and moving into the Plains. The timing of the storms for the region looks to be during the mid-morning hours Wednesday, and while that isn’t the most conducive time for strong and severe weather, we’re still concerned about all severe threats as all of the ArkLaTex is under a Slight risk with extreme southern portions of the region under an Enhanced risk of severe weather. The storms should clear out during the afternoon hours Wednesday, with cooler weather for the second half of the work week with highs in the 70s.

Looking ahead to your weekend forecast, we’re tracking more rain and thunderstorms on the way for the region. On Saturday morning, another disturbance will be rolling through the ArkLaTex bringing more rain and thunderstorms, but at this time, a more muted chance for severe weather. That could change and it’s something that will need to be watched closely over the next few days. Our weather will improve Sunday, with sunshine and highs near 80, so if you want to make plans, Sunday will be the best day to get outside.

In the meantime, please make sure you have a way to get alerts for the storms on the way Wednesday! Have a great week!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bossier City police have arrested a man on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with...
Bossier City man accused of killing his wife
Police were responding to a report of a shooting the evening of March 27, 2022, when they found...
Police respond to report of shooting, find wounded man on ground and unresponsive
Shreveport man dies in wreck on I-20 W at I-49
Body found in Grambling near GSU campus
Dispatchers got the call just after 8 p.m. to an area along Mira Myrtis Road near Noah Tyson...
‘GOOD SAMARITANS’: Two men pull driver from partially submerged car in Black Bayou

Latest News

We are tracking possible severe weather for portions of the ArkLaTex Wednesday as a strong cold...
Possible severe weather on the way Wednesday
We are tracking the potential for strong and severe weather Wednesday as a front moves through...
Severe weather possible Wednesday
Rain and storms are back Wednesday
Warm and dry start to the workweek; severe weather possible Wednesday
Rain and storms are back Wednesday
Work week forecast