Possible severe weather anticipated Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend enjoying some of the fabulous weather across the ArkLaTex.

As we kick off a new week, we’re tracking even warmer weather through the first few days of the week before tracking a strong front on the way Wednesday. This front will bring rain and thunderstorms, along with the potential for severe weather. While the timing of the storms won’t be the most conducive for severe weather, all threats are currently possible when these storms move through. We should dry out later in the week and have some cooler temperatures before we’re tracking more rain and thunderstorms on the way Saturday.

We are tracking a strong cold front that will bring potential severe weather for the middle of the week across the region. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning, make sure you dress comfortably as we are tracking some toasty temperatures to start the week. Temperatures this morning are in the 60s and will be quickly move up into the 80s this afternoon. For the most part, we’re tracking ample sunshine across the ArkLaTex making for a toasty, but beautiful, start to the week.

As we go through the week, we’re tracking a roller coaster of a week ahead for the region. Temperatures will again be in the mid-80s Tuesday ahead of the cold front, which will be rolling through the region Wednesday morning. This is part of a powerful storm system that will be emerging out of the Rockies and moving into the Plains. The timing of the storms for the region looks to be during the mid-morning hours Wednesday, and while that isn’t the most conducive time for strong and severe weather, we’re still concerned about all severe threats as all of the ArkLaTex is under a Slight risk with extreme southern portions of the region under an Enhanced risk of severe weather. The storms should clear out during the afternoon hours Wednesday, with cooler weather for the second half of the work week with highs in the 70s.

Looking ahead to your weekend forecast, we’re tracking more rain and thunderstorms on the way for the region. On Saturday morning, another disturbance will be rolling through the ArkLaTex bringing more rain and thunderstorms, but at this time, a more muted chance for severe weather. That could change and it’s something that will need to be watched closely over the next few days. Our weather will improve Sunday, with sunshine and highs near 80, so if you want to make plans, Sunday will be the best day to get outside.

In the meantime, please make sure you have a way to get alerts for the storms on the way Wednesday! Have a great week!

