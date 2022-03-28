Officials to gather for first Amazon TIF meeting Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Listed on the Caddo Parish Commission’s agenda, an Amazon TIF Advisory Committee will meet for the first time at Government Plaza in Shreveport at 1 p.m. Monday, March 28.

District 3 Caddo Commissioner Steven Jackson spearheaded the creation of the TIF (tax increment financing) district, which was passed late in 2021.

On the agenda:

Overview of Amazon TIF district

Discuss organizing Amazon TIF district

Discuss district resident or businesses appointment

Discuss baseline establishing baseline

Discuss industrial development board funds

The committee is made up of Commissioner Jackson, District A Shreveport City Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor, District 3 Caddo Parish School Board member, Dr. Terrence Vinson, and Amazon representative, Jessica Breaux. The committee has a vacant seat, which is listed as “joint city/parish appointment.”

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.