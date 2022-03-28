Getting Answers
Officials to gather for first Amazon TIF meeting Monday

Rendering of Amazon robotics facility coming to Shreveport, La.
Rendering of Amazon robotics facility coming to Shreveport, La.(Project Cosmeaux)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Listed on the Caddo Parish Commission’s agenda, an Amazon TIF Advisory Committee will meet for the first time at Government Plaza in Shreveport at 1 p.m. Monday, March 28.

District 3 Caddo Commissioner Steven Jackson spearheaded the creation of the TIF (tax increment financing) district, which was passed late in 2021.

On the agenda:

  • Overview of Amazon TIF district
  • Discuss organizing Amazon TIF district
  • Discuss district resident or businesses appointment
  • Discuss baseline establishing baseline
  • Discuss industrial development board funds

The committee is made up of Commissioner Jackson, District A Shreveport City Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor, District 3 Caddo Parish School Board member, Dr. Terrence Vinson, and Amazon representative, Jessica Breaux. The committee has a vacant seat, which is listed as “joint city/parish appointment.”

