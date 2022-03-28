Officials to gather for first Amazon TIF meeting Monday
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Listed on the Caddo Parish Commission’s agenda, an Amazon TIF Advisory Committee will meet for the first time at Government Plaza in Shreveport at 1 p.m. Monday, March 28.
District 3 Caddo Commissioner Steven Jackson spearheaded the creation of the TIF (tax increment financing) district, which was passed late in 2021.
On the agenda:
- Overview of Amazon TIF district
- Discuss organizing Amazon TIF district
- Discuss district resident or businesses appointment
- Discuss baseline establishing baseline
- Discuss industrial development board funds
The committee is made up of Commissioner Jackson, District A Shreveport City Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor, District 3 Caddo Parish School Board member, Dr. Terrence Vinson, and Amazon representative, Jessica Breaux. The committee has a vacant seat, which is listed as “joint city/parish appointment.”
