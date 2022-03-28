Nightclub shooting in St. Gabriel leaves 1 hospitalized; police trying to ID 2 suspects
ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - One person is fighting for their life after a late-night shooting Saturday, March 26. It happened at a St. Gabriel area nightclub called Foxx Trapp, city police said.
Photos taken at the scene show an AirMed helicopter was dispatched to the area to assist with the response.
Police said the shooter is not in custody. The victim’s condition was not immediately known.
St. Gabriel Police Department announced Sunday that detectives are trying to identify two men photographed whom investigators believe to be connected to Saturday’s shooting at the local night club.
Chief Kevin Ambeau asks that anyone with information regarding the identity of these two suspects contact the agency at (225)642-5222.
