Nightclub shooting in St. Gabriel leaves 1 hospitalized; police trying to ID 2 suspects

ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - One person is fighting for their life after a late-night shooting Saturday, March 26. It happened at a St. Gabriel area nightclub called Foxx Trapp, city police said.

Photos taken at the scene show an AirMed helicopter was dispatched to the area to assist with the response.

A shooting in St. Gabriel Saturday, March 26 left one person injured. (Viewer photo)

Police said the shooter is not in custody. The victim’s condition was not immediately known.

St. Gabriel Police Department announced Sunday that detectives are trying to identify two men photographed whom investigators believe to be connected to Saturday’s shooting at the local night club.

St. Gabriel Police Department detectives are trying to identify two men photographed whom investigators believe to be connected to a shooting at a local night club on Saturday. (St. Gabriel Police Department)

Chief Kevin Ambeau asks that anyone with information regarding the identity of these two suspects contact the agency at (225)642-5222.

