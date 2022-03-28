Hwy. 6 near Many shutdown due to wreck involving 18-wheeler

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Highway 6 west of Many is currently closed due to a wreck involving multiple vehicles, including an 18-wheeler, the sheriff’s office says.

Sheriff Aaron Mitchell says it happened around 8:15 a.m. Monday, March 28 on Highway 6 west of Many near BJ’s Grocery. He says the highway is blocked and there are injuries. Drivers should find an alternate route.

Sheriff Mitchell says he anticipates the highway will be closed for “quite awhile.”

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.