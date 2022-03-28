Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

High court to hear case about Andy Warhol art, Prince photo

In this 1976 file photo, pop artist Andy Warhol smiles in New York. The Supreme Court has...
In this 1976 file photo, pop artist Andy Warhol smiles in New York. The Supreme Court has agreed to review a copyright dispute involving works of art by Warhol and a photographer who took an image of the musician Prince that the works are based on.(AP Photo/Richard Drew)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court agreed Monday to review a copyright dispute involving works of art by the artist Andy Warhol that were based on a photograph of the musician Prince.

A lower court had at first said the artwork created before Warhol’s 1987 death was “fair use” of the photograph by Lynn Goldsmith because it had transformed the original work. But the New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals disagreed. The Supreme Court said it would review that ruling. The case will be argued sometime after the court begins its new term in October.

Warhol created a series of 16 artworks based on a 1981 photo of Prince taken by Goldsmith, a pioneering photographer known for portraits of famous musicians. The series came about after Vanity Fair commissioned Warhol to create an illustration of Prince in 1984 to accompany a magazine article.

The magazine paid $400 to license Goldsmith’s photograph for Warhol to use as a reference to create his own work. The agreement limited the use of the photograph to the single instance in the magazine and required Vanity Fair to give credit to Goldsmith, among other things. In 2016, after Prince’s death, the magazine published a tribute issue with one of Warhol’s works on the cover. It did not include credit to Goldsmith. Goldsmith has said it was only then that she became aware of the Prince series.

The dispute the court agreed to hear is between the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, which now licenses Warhol’s works, and Goldsmith.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot multiple times during the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
Man shot multiple times shows up at hospital
A man was reportedly found shot dead at the Foxborough Cove Apartments on Pines Road Tuesday,...
Man found dead in car at Foxborough Cove Apartments
Firefighters work to put out flames after 2 big rigs catch on fire.
2 semi-trucks catch fire after wreck near La./Texas state line
Baby Truett Lee Banks was taken to CarolinaEast after being born at a Handy Mart gas station
Family says they were turned away from hospital, baby born at gas station
SPD investigating motorcycle wreck on Youree Drive

Latest News

FILE - Ending the limitations in May would allow for time to prepare at the border, according...
AP sources: Asylum limits at border expected to end by May 23
BA.2 is now the dominant COVID-19 strain in the U.S. Here's what experts say we should do.
'Stealth omicron' now dominant COVID-19 strain in US
Louisiana House of Representatives
House votes to override governor’s veto on redistricting maps
The cost of buying and building homes in the U.S. is going up.
Higher costs pinch home buyers
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers a speech about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the...
Biden receives 2nd booster, presses Congress on virus funds