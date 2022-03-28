DeSoto School Board member jailed

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) — A DeSoto Parish elected official is in jail.

James Coday Johnston, who represents District 6 on the DeSoto School Board, is being held on a charge of domestic abuse battery by strangulation, booking records show.

The 37-year-old Mansfield resident was arrested Sunday, March 27 by DeSoto sheriff’s deputies.

He’s being held in the DeSoto Parish Detention Center, where online records show he was booked at 11:18 p.m. Sunday.

No bond has been set because the charge is not bondable, the online records also show.

Johnston is a former School Board president who is serving his third term as a School Board member. His current term will expire Dec. 31.

