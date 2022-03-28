Covington mother arrested in New Orleans after death of 6-month-old son

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - After her 6-month-old son died from apparent head trauma, a Covington infant’s mother was arrested Saturday in New Orleans, authorities said.

Covington police announced the arrest of 28-year-old Madelyn Abisai Mejia-Gallo, saying she has been booked on suspicion of second-degree murder. The department said the woman was apprehended in New Orleans on Saturday (March 26).

Police said the child was taken Wednesday to the emergency room of a North Shore hospital with “severe head trauma,” before being transferred to a New Orleans hospital for more advanced care.

The child succumbed to the injuries Saturday, however, and investigators determined the injuries were inflicted by his mother. Detectives from Covington joined NOPD officers in arresting the woman in New Orleans.

If charged and convicted of second-degree murder, Mejia-Gallo would face a mandatory lifetime prison sentence.

