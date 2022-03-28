Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Bossier City man accused of killing his wife

Police found her dead, him injured inside a Dot Avenue residence
Bossier City police have arrested a man on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with...
Bossier City police have arrested a man on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the death of his wife March 25, 2022, at a residence in the 1200 block of Dot Avenue.(Source: KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A Bossier City man is accused of killing his wife.

Authorities say Bob Thomas, age unavailable, has been arrested on a charge of second-degree murder.

The charge is in connection with the death of Jennifer Player Thomas, according to a statement police released the night of Sunday, March 27.

Officers were responding to a 911 hang-up call at 4:16 p.m. Friday, March 25 when they found her dead in a residence in the 1200 block of Dot Avenue, according to the statement.

He also was found in the residence and was taken to a hospital for treatment of severe injuries.

His bond has been set at $500,000.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about this case to call Bossier Crimes Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or Bossier City police at (318) 741-8610.

RELATED:
1 dead, 1 injured after incident near Dot Avenue
Bossier police respond to shooting.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport man dies in wreck on I-20 W at I-49
Police were responding to a report of a shooting the evening of March 27, 2022, when they found...
Police respond to report of shooting, find wounded man on ground and unresponsive
Body found in Grambling near GSU campus
Dispatchers got the call just after 8 p.m. to an area along Mira Myrtis Road near Noah Tyson...
‘GOOD SAMARITANS’: Two men pull driver from partially submerged car in Black Bayou

Latest News

Police respond to report of shooting, find wounded man on ground and unresponsive
Police respond to report of shooting, find wounded man on ground and unresponsive
Police were responding to a report of a shooting the evening of March 27, 2022, when they found...
Police respond to report of shooting, find wounded man on ground and unresponsive
Mother arrested for death of 6 month old
Mother arrested for death of 6 month old
Covington police arrest Madelyn Abisai Mejia-Gallo, 28, accused of causing the death of her...
Accused woman arrested of causing death of her six month old child in Covington