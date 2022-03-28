Bossier City man accused of killing his wife

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A Bossier City man is accused of killing his wife.

Authorities say Bob Thomas, age unavailable, has been arrested on a charge of second-degree murder.

The charge is in connection with the death of Jennifer Player Thomas, according to a statement police released the night of Sunday, March 27.

Officers were responding to a 911 hang-up call at 4:16 p.m. Friday, March 25 when they found her dead in a residence in the 1200 block of Dot Avenue, according to the statement.

He also was found in the residence and was taken to a hospital for treatment of severe injuries.

His bond has been set at $500,000.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about this case to call Bossier Crimes Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or Bossier City police at (318) 741-8610.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.