Body found during house demolition

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A middle-age woman was found dead in a house as it was being torn down.

The discovery was made about noon Monday, March 28 in the 4100 block of Miles Street in Shreveport.

Her body appears to have been there for about two weeks, a police spokesman said.

And preliminary indications are that she died of natural causes, he added. Detectives do not suspect foul play.

Her body was dismembered while demolition was underway, according to the Caddo coroner’s office.

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed Tuesday morning. Meantime, detectives are securing the scene.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.