Accused woman arrested of causing death of her six month old child in Covington

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Covington police arrest a woman accused of causing the death of her six-month-old child.

28-year-old Madelyn Abisai Mejia-Gallo was taken into custody in New Orleans Saturday evening.

On March 23, Covington Police responded to the hospital after the child arrived with severe head trauma. Investigators later determine the injuries were caused by his mother. Police were notified that the child died from his injuries.

A warrant was issued for Gallo’s arrest and she was arrested by NOPD.

She is currently being held at the Orleans Parish Jail.

