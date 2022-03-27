Witnesses say Rayville mayor attacked a mayoral candidate with a crowbar

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In Rayville, witnesses say they saw the mayor attack a mayoral candidate with a crowbar.

They say this happened because the candidate had election signs in a tree on a property that the mayor says is his. KNOE spoke with Rayville Mayor Henry Lewis and he denies these claims but the victim and Mayoral Candidate, Marcus Hubbard, says he was hit in his upper back by Mayor Lewis with a crowbar. One witness says it was like a scene from a movie.

“I was shocked, scared, appalled, nervous and I just saw the man I use to know who use to coach at Rayville High jump out full-blown gangsta like some movie event, like some stuff off of Power with a crowbar,” said Ozella Martinez, the witness in Rayville.

She says Hubbard was sitting outside of his home when Mayor Lewis approached him with a crowbar. That’s when she says Lewis allegedly hit Hubbard with the crowbar and proceeded to knock Hubbard’s election signs out of a tree. Lewis told KNOE he did knock them down because he asked Hubbard to take them down several times. One of the signs says “Lewis you lied again”, and another says “We are about to make history”.

“What was wrong with election signs sitting up there; everyone else has theirs in the field? Just because he’s running against you doesn’t mean he’s going to automatically win but you still didn’t have to a grudge against him and hit him and he didn’t hit you. I got shook up because it scared the mess out of me. I didn’t know all this was going to go on,” said Michelle Reynolds, a witness in Rayville.

There are two other signs still on this property that remain untouched. The Richland Parish sheriff was at the scene taking witnesses in for questioning. Martinez says she was on her way to the polls right before she saw this happen.

“Y’all know I love Mayor Lewis. I came down here to vote for him today. That’s the only reason I came to Rayville and he lost my vote just that fast,” said Martinez.

The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office has turned the investigation over to the Louisiana State Police and they couldn’t comment because it’s an open investigation.

