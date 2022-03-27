Winn Parish crash claims life of motorcyclist

WINN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A motorcyclist died Saturday from a fatal crash on LA Hwy. 126, says state police.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash claimed the life of Thomas Homan Jr., 42, of Goldonna. Trooper Casey Wallace with state police released additional information on the investigation.

Winn Parish – On March 26, 2022, shortly before 6:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 126. The crash claimed the life of 42-year-old Thomas Homan Jr. of Goldonna.

The initial investigation revealed Homan was traveling west on Louisiana Highway 126 on a 2008 Suzuki motorcycle. For reasons still under investigation, the motorcycle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned. This action ejected Homan from the motorcycle.

Homan sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains an ongoing investigation.

Troopers encourage all riders to take an approved motorcycle safety course. These courses teach safe riding practices and help you apply safe riding strategies that can help reduce your chance of injury should a crash occur.

Making good choices while riding a motorcycle, such as never driving while impaired and obeying all traffic laws, can often mean the difference between life and death. If motorists witness hazardous situations they may dial *LSP (*577) to be connected to the nearest Troop to report that activity.

In 2022, Troop E Troopers have investigated nine fatal crashes resulting in nine fatalities.

