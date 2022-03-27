Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

WATCH: Surprise from Georgia elementary school students brings Ukrainian custodian to tears

Georgia students decorated hallways in sunflowers for their beloved custodian from Ukraine. (SOURCE: JENNIFER MCDONALD, TMX, CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ga. (CNN) – Some elementary school students near Atlanta surprised their beloved custodian. The custodian is from Ukraine.

Lana Gashenko is a U.S. citizen and has worked at Oak Hill Elementary school for 21 years. However, she has dozens of family members in Ukraine.

In a show of support for her and her family during the Ukrainian conflict with Russia, students at the school drew sunflowers for her. The sunflower is a symbol of hope in Ukraine.

They also put up a blue and yellow Ukrainian flag with the message “We love you, Mrs. Lana.”

Gashenko said when she saw what the children had done for her, she started crying.

In another area of the school, there was a large sign with a rainbow that included the names of Gashenko’s family members in Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport man dies in wreck on I-20 W at I-49
Cass County Sheriff’s Office investigating apparent murder-suicide
Bossier police respond to shooting.
1 dead, 1 injured after incident near Dot Avenue
Police investigating shooting in Texarkana, Texas.
Man in hospital after being hit by stray bullet
Louisiana election weekend: Here’s what you need to know

Latest News

Ukraine has reclaimed several villages from Russian forces in a series of counterattacks.
Ukraine recalls several villages
Were you born in 1961? “West Side Story” won 10 Oscars, including Best Picture, that year....
Oscar Best Picture winner from the year you were born
The 10 greatest movies never made
Georgia students decorated hallways in sunflowers for their beloved custodian from Ukraine.
VIDEO: Ukrainian custodian brought to tears by surprise from elementary school