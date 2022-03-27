Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Two people found dead after reported stabbing in Brusly Sunday morning

Major Zachary Simmers, a spokesman with WBRSO confirmed one person was found dead on Lukeville...
Major Zachary Simmers, a spokesman with WBRSO confirmed one person was found dead on Lukeville Lane Sunday morning.(Donald Fountain)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUSLY, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a reported deadly stabbing in Brusly on Sunday.

According to WBRSO, deputies were dispatched around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 27 to Lukeville Lane where deputies found a dead body in the house.

Major Zachary Simmers, a spokesman with WBRSO confirmed one person was found dead on Lukeville...
Major Zachary Simmers, a spokesman with WBRSO confirmed one person was found dead on Lukeville Lane Sunday morning.(Donald Fountain)

Major Zachary Simmers, a spokesman with WBRSO, said they are treating it as a homicide, but they believe it is an isolated incident.

One person has been detained, and deputies are looking into a couple of suspects, said Simmers.

Officials confirmed a second body has been found at the scene of a reported stabbing in Brusly.
Officials confirmed a second body has been found at the scene of a reported stabbing in Brusly.(WAFB)

Officials later confirmed a second body was found at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Major Zachary Simmers, a spokesman with WBRSO confirmed one person was found dead on Lukeville...
Major Zachary Simmers, a spokesman with WBRSO confirmed one person was found dead on Lukeville Lane Sunday morning.(Donald Fountain)

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport man dies in wreck on I-20 W at I-49
Police were responding to a report of a shooting the evening of March 27, 2022, when they found...
Police respond to report of shooting, find wounded man on ground and unresponsive
Bossier City police have arrested a man on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with...
Bossier City man accused of killing his wife
Body found in Grambling near GSU campus
Dispatchers got the call just after 8 p.m. to an area along Mira Myrtis Road near Noah Tyson...
‘GOOD SAMARITANS’: Two men pull driver from partially submerged car in Black Bayou

Latest News

Police respond to report of shooting, find wounded man on ground and unresponsive
Police respond to report of shooting, find wounded man on ground and unresponsive
Bossier City police have arrested a man on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with...
Bossier City man accused of killing his wife
Police were responding to a report of a shooting the evening of March 27, 2022, when they found...
Police respond to report of shooting, find wounded man on ground and unresponsive
Mother arrested for death of 6 month old
Mother arrested for death of 6 month old
Covington police arrest Madelyn Abisai Mejia-Gallo, 28, accused of causing the death of her...
Accused woman arrested of causing death of her six month old child in Covington