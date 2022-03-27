Two people found dead after reported stabbing in Brusly Sunday morning

BRUSLY, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a reported deadly stabbing in Brusly on Sunday.

According to WBRSO, deputies were dispatched around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 27 to Lukeville Lane where deputies found a dead body in the house.

Major Zachary Simmers, a spokesman with WBRSO confirmed one person was found dead on Lukeville Lane Sunday morning. (Donald Fountain)

Major Zachary Simmers, a spokesman with WBRSO, said they are treating it as a homicide, but they believe it is an isolated incident.

One person has been detained, and deputies are looking into a couple of suspects, said Simmers.

Officials confirmed a second body has been found at the scene of a reported stabbing in Brusly. (WAFB)

Officials later confirmed a second body was found at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

