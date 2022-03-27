Police respond to report of shooting, find wounded man on ground and unresponsive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police were investigating a report of a shooting when they found a wounded man on the ground and unresponsive.

He’s since been taken to the hospital in what authorities described as life-threatening condition.

The victim, who had been shot with a handgun, was unable to give a statement to police due to his condition, according to the major incident report.

Now investigators are trying to determine where the shooting occurred.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show Shreveport Fire Department medics were dispatched to a medical emergency in the 3200 block of Wagner Street at 5:53 p.m. Sunday, March 27.

That’s where authorities say the wounded man was walking and fell out in the middle of the street.

A minute later, Shreveport police sent four units to the same location on Wagner between West Canal Boulevard and East Jewella Road. That number later grew to nine.

Police have no witnesses and no description of a possible suspect or any vehicle that might have been involved, according to the major incident report.

Meantime, police were investigating another scene where a vehicle was shot up. That’s at Jewella Avenue at Hollywood Avenue. There’s been no indication whether it’s related to what happened on Wagner.

